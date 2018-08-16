Minivan crash test findings released

When it comes to minivans, safety is the name of the game, since it's usually a purchase triggered by little ones.
The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released results for its latest minivan test, in particular involving a crash on the passenger side.
The good news is two out of three earned acceptable or good ratings in these tests.
The test is meant to look at what happens if a driver crashes into a tree or utility pole.
The Honda Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica were the best, coming in one and two as 2018 Top Safety Picks..
But not every minivan got good marks: The Toyota Sienna received a poor rating for structure.
However, the Sienna did earn an acceptable rating for LATCH ease of use pertaining to child restraints.
