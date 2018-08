Minivan crash test findings released

When it comes to minivans, safety is the name of the game, since it's usually a purchase triggered by little ones.The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has released results for its latest minivan test, in particular involving a crash on the passenger side.The good news is two out of three earned acceptable or good ratings in these tests.The test is meant to look at what happens if a driver crashes into a tree or utility pole.The Honda Odyssey and the Chrysler Pacifica were the best, coming in one and two as 2018 Top Safety Picks..But not every minivan got good marks: The Toyota Sienna received a poor rating for structure.However, the Sienna did earn an acceptable rating for LATCH ease of use pertaining to child restraints.ONLINE: Full Report ------