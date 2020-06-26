PennDOT extends driver's license expiration, some can skip DMV to renew

Expiration dates for driver licenses, identification cards, and learner's permits scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 through July 31, 2020 have been extended until July 31.
PennDOT says a camera card is considered a driver's license, so it is covered by the same terms and conditions extending other driver's license products. Camera cards with expiration dates within this timeframe are also extended through July 31, 2020.
Earlier this week, Action News visited numerous PennDOT License Centers where some customers waited hours for service.
A look from Chopper 6 showed the long lines to get inside at the DMV in Huntingdon Valley, Montgomery County and outside on 8th and Arch streets in Philadelphia.
The agency is operating with a whole new set of rules, including prescreening customers for any COVID-19 symptoms, reduced seating that has been spaced out, plexiglass guards at each station and signs inside to remind people to maintain social distancing.
PennDOT says a number of services can be completed online at dmv.pa.gov, including renewing a driver's license or ID, so customers would not have to visit the DMV. Customers will receive a new product using their current photo that exists in the system. No camera cards will be issued to these individuals.
Product will be mailed within 15 days. The renewal process is complete when customers receive their final product in the mail.
But not everyone who needs a new license can get one in the mail.
"Individuals who have already renewed their driver's license or photo ID and have already received a camera card in the mail should visit a PennDOT driver license or photo license centers for a photo service," PennDOT tells Action News. "For a full list of driver license and photo license centers that have been reopened with social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocols in place, please visit www.dmv.pa.gov."
This protocol is for anyone who renewed their license or ID on or before May 10, 2020. All others would be able to complete the process online and get their new license in the mail, PennDOT says.
Vehicle registrations, safety inspections and emissions inspections, and persons with disabilities parking placards scheduled to expire from March 16, 2020 to June 30, 2020 are extended only to June 30.
PennDOT says they will continue to evaluate these processes and will communicate any further changes.