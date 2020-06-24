Frustrations build as DMV reopening leads to long waits in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- King of Prussia is one of the Department of Motor Vehicles back open, and people waiting in line there say the line was moving. But at several other locations in the commonwealth, many were frustrated and waited well over several hours.
A look from Chopper 6 shows the long line to get inside the DMV in Huntingdon Valley and outside on 8th and Arch streets in Philadelphia.
"I know folks have been here way before the DMV opened and they're probably still in the line right now almost four hours later," Kyler Bartee said.
People we spoke with say they have no other choice but to wait.
Driver's license and permits that were so supposed to expire back in March were extended to the end of June.
"I been out here since 8:30 a.m. and I'm off from work today and then I'm still going to spend another 1-2 hours inside," Jay Shields said.
The agency is operating with a whole new set of rules, including prescreening customers for any COVID-19 symptoms, reduced seating that has been spaced out, plexiglass guards at each station and signs inside to remind people to maintain social distancing.
But those waiting outside say it's not much safer.
"I think it's ridiculous in the pandemic to drag how many people are in this line all out here crammed on this street 4-5 hours at a time. That just goes against all the safety we're supposed to be doing during the shutdown," Bartee said.
"So now if everybody is going past six feet they gonna be what, 20 blocks down," Shields said.
Driver's tests are back but people are supposed to schedule an appointment for that.
To learn more about what locations are open, CLICK HERE.
