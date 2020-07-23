PennDOT offering non-binary gender designation option on driver licenses

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania as of Thursday is offering driver licenses and identification cards with a gender-neutral designation for people who do not want to be identified as either male or female.
PennDOT said that people can now choose that option in addition to the "male" or "female" designation. It will let motorists and those needing a state-issued identification card to use "X" as a third option to indicate gender.
"By offering a non-binary gender designation, Pennsylvanians can have a driver's license or photo ID card that truly reflects who they are," Governor Tom Wolf said in a recorded video statement.
People who wish to change a current license or ID card can fill out Form DL-32, "Request for Gender Change on Driver's License/Identification Card," and bring it to any PennDOT driver license center to complete the process.
The process, PennDOT said, does not require the sign-off of a medical or social service provider.
"Our identity documents are critical to how we navigate the world, and having an affirming and accurate ID is critical for access to employment, healthcare, housing and so much more," PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a statement. "Offering equitable and inclusive services for all Pennsylvanians is central to PennDOT's mission, and I'm proud that we're taking this step."
PennDOT said the designation is offered free-of-charge for identification products.
Rafael Álvarez Febo, executive director for the Pennsylvania Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, said in the statement that the step is important to better serve Pennsylvanians of all gender identities.
PennDOT said 16 other states offer a non-binary option on state-issued licenses or cards.
The Associated Press contributed to this report
