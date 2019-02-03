2019 PHILLY AUTO SHOW

Philadelphia Auto Show 2019

Behind the scenes at the Black Tie Tailgate as the 6abc team prepares this year's Auto Show Preview

EMBED More News Videos

Adam checks out self-driving cars and other cool trends for 2019.

New and Shiny in the Industry
Adam checks out self-driving cars and other cool trends for 2019. Check out what's new and shiny in the industry.
EMBED More News Videos

Hollywood cars and rides you can take are just two of the many things you can do at this year's show.

6 things to see at the Auto Show
Hollywood cars and rides you can take are just two of the many things you can do at this year's show.
EMBED More News Videos

We look back at the more than century-long history of the Philadelphia Auto Show.

The Philadelphia Auto Show
We look back at the more than century-long history of the Philadelphia Auto Show.

EMBED More News Videos

We meet the winner of this year's contest, which produced the main piece of art on display at the show.

Poster Competition
We meet the winner of this year's contest, which produced the main piece of art on display at the show.
EMBED More News Videos

Flying cars may soon be a reality. Plus, more innovative tech coming to the auto industry.

New Technology
Flying cars may soon be a reality. Plus, more innovative tech coming to the auto industry.

EMBED More News Videos

Karen goes inside the Simeone Museum, which supplies many of the antique cars on display at the Auto Show.

Simeone Museum
Karen goes inside the Simeone Museum, which supplies many of the antique cars on display at the Auto Show.
EMBED More News Videos

Our car matchmaker finds sweet rides for the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch.

Matchmaker mascots
Our car matchmaker finds sweet rides for the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch.

EMBED More News Videos

An exclusive look at the new Camden headquarters of Subaru.

The all-new Subaru HQ in Camden
An exclusive look at the new Camden headquarters of Subaru.

EMBED More News Videos

Adam checks out self-driving cars and other cool trends for 2019.

Checking out the red carpet at the Black Tie Party
Alicia gets the scoop and checks out the fashion on the red carpet.

EMBED More News Videos

Our auto matchmaker, Nick Kurczewski, has some fun with Philly's favorite mascots.

What you need to know about the Auto Show
Welcome to the Philadelphia Auto Show. New cars, old classics and the coolest upgrades for every kind of car lover. We break down the hottest trends in the auto industry, from horsepower to technology, we'll cover all the top of the line technology that is changing the auto scene in 2019.
EMBED More News Videos

Black Tie Tailgate kicks off the Philadelphia Auto Show. Jeff Chirico reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 1, 2019.


-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotive2019 Philly Auto Showauto showautoshowcar showCenter City Philadelphia
2019 PHILLY AUTO SHOW
What you need to know about the Auto Show
Auto fun with the Phanatic, Franklin and Philly's mascots
More 2019 Philly Auto Show
AUTOMOTIVE
Auto fun with the Phanatic, Franklin and Philly's mascots
AAA: Call volume doubles for dead car batteries
Consumer Reports: How to protect yourself when buying a used car
Consumer Reports: Making your car's key fob last longer
More Automotive
Top Stories
3 young suspects in custody after police chase from Delco that ends in crash
Man's leg catches fire after being shot with stun gun in South Philly
Woman shot and killed while walking down West Philadelphia street
Crews battle fire at Delaware City Refinery
1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard
Suspects sought for home invasion in Juniata Park
Police search for missing 17-year-old in Camden
Man critical after being shot while driving in Carroll Park
Show More
AccuWeather: Turning Milder
Body found along railroad tracks in Somerton
Gov. Northam says he wasn't in racist photo, won't resign
Eagles' Chris Long named Walter Payton Man of the Year for literacy efforts
Protest and counter-protests held over local library's 'Drag Queen Storytime'
More News