Philadelphia Auto Show 2019

New and Shiny in the Industry
Adam checks out self-driving cars and other cool trends for 2019. Check out what's new and shiny in the industry.
6 things to see at the Auto Show
Hollywood cars and rides you can take are just two of the many things you can do at this year's show.
The Philadelphia Auto Show
We look back at the more than century-long history of the Philadelphia Auto Show.
Poster Competition
We meet the winner of this year's contest, which produced the main piece of art on display at the show.
New Technology
Flying cars may soon be a reality. Plus, more innovative tech coming to the auto industry.
Simeone Museum
Karen goes inside the Simeone Museum, which supplies many of the antique cars on display at the Auto Show.
Matchmaker mascots
Our car matchmaker finds sweet rides for the Phanatic, Franklin, Phang and Clutch.
The all-new Subaru HQ in Camden
An exclusive look at the new Camden headquarters of Subaru.
Checking out the red carpet at the Black Tie Party
Alicia gets the scoop and checks out the fashion on the red carpet.
What you need to know about the Auto Show
Welcome to the Philadelphia Auto Show. New cars, old classics and the coolest upgrades for every kind of car lover. We break down the hottest trends in the auto industry, from horsepower to technology, we'll cover all the top of the line technology that is changing the auto scene in 2019.
