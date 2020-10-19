'Racing for Philanthropy:' Northeast Philadelphia native breaks fastest car world record, pledges to raise $316,000 for local youth

The Northeast Philadelphia native is the owner of the world's fastest new production car, breaking Guinness World Records with a top speed of 331.15 mph, averaging a speed of 316.11 mph.
After last week's accomplishment just outside of Las Vegas, Nevada, Caplin pledged to raise $316,000 through his CF Charities Foundation to help community programs that support youth education and military families.
"Breaking the record is amazing, but the true power of this car isn't the speed," said Caplin. "Rather, the true power of this vehicle is how it makes people feel, the intangible moments it will create, and the unifying force it will have to bring people together for a good cause."
Through these efforts, Caplin also wants to support health and wellness programs in underserved schools, and provide college scholarships to first-generation students.
Founded by Caplin and his wife in 2008, this local nonprofit aims to inspire youth to become the next generation leaders in their communities.
Focusing on leadership development, college access, high-quality care, and exposure to careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).
"I am beyond thrilled to own the world's fastest car because it's another opportunity to shine a light on important issues that support local communities and serve military families," said Caplin. "Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I would be the owner of a historic vehicle, but I recognize that I have a responsibility to use this opportunity to help those who need support in a tangible way."
The SSC Tuatara will debut at the upcoming CF Charities Super Car Show Weekend for charity in Philadelphia this upcoming June.
Stay tuned for a in-depth feature on Caplin's philanthropy efforts, and his unique automotive collection.