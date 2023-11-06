Pennsylvania native fighting overseas in Israel shares update on war with Hamas

Action News received an update on Sunday from a Delaware Valley native who is fighting with the Israeli military.

Avi Lurie is a commander with the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) paratroopers.

Lurie graduated from the Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr.

His parents still live in the Delaware Valley.

Lurie was called up to fight following Hamas' attack against Israel on October 7.

"It's been about 30 days on base, we've been to different places, done different things. We had a rocket that, by the hand of god, we watched it come at us, literally explode right in front of us. I've seen sights that I'll never forget to see," said Lurie.

He also added that despite the situation, morale is high.

