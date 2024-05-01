Pro-Palestinian protest on Penn's campus continues; petition calls for end to encampment

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pro-Palestinian protesters calling for the University of Pennsylvania to divest from any company with financial ties to Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war are in their seventh day.

Since last week, a Gaza Solidarity encampment has been set up near the Philadelphia campus at 34th and Walnut streets.

The group is made up of students from Penn, Drexel University, Temple University and other organizations.

On Friday, Penn's Interim President J. Larry Jameson ordered protesters to disband the encampment immediately due to university violations, and harassment, and intimidation.

Organizers tell us it's their understanding that their actions are not in violation.

Some Jewish students on campus don't agree.

"Walking past the encampment seeing flags of PFLP, which is a U.S. designated terrorist organization, cheers praising Al-Qassam, which is the military wing of Hamas," said freshman Ben Messafi.

On Wednesday, Penn police began taking down signs attached to the fencing surrounding the encampment.

Soon after, a man was taken into custody after he allegedly sprayed a sulfur-based liquid inside the encampment. He now faces a harassment charge. The charge is only a summary offense, according to DA Larry Krasner.

"The university tries very hard to say that we are the dangerous ones. I urge people to look at who is putting us, the community at risk," said Penn student Elian Atienza.

Late Wednesday, DA Krasner arrived on the campus. Many are wondering if the encampment would be cleared similar to what happened at other universities.

"I'm simply here to check in a little fact-finding. I'm happy to be involved in anything that remains peaceful," said Krasner.

Students to deliver petition

Concerned students, faculty and alumni at Penn are expected to deliver a petition to the office of Interim President Jameson on Thursday.

The petition, signed by 2,000 students and faculty, will call on Jameson to follow through with his call for the pro-Palestinian encampment to be broken up.

Signers of the petition argue the pro-Palestinian demonstrators are glorifying Hamas and defacing school property.

The collective group of organizations says they want three demands met before they leave the space. Those include university leaders disclosing any of the school's financial investments to Israel, cutting ties and protection for protesters.

"As students and as members of the Philadelphia community, we have rights to protest and take a space on this campus on this position right now," one protester told Action News earlier this week.

In a statement, a Penn spokesperson said:

"We have clearly communicated to the protestors in the encampment that they are in violation of the University's policies and are checking IDs in accordance with Penn's Open Expression Guidelines.

"We have opened several student disciplinary cases through the Center for Community Standards, and they are currently proceeding in accordance with our process. Any faculty and staff violations will follow the relevant disciplinary processes. These actions, while unfortunate, are necessary," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, roughly a dozen protesters who were arrested at Princeton University earlier this week spoke at an off-campus gathering Tuesday.

Those who were arrested at Clio Hall say they face trespassing charges. They claim that those who live in university housing were also immediately evicted.

School leaders say those arrested include five undergraduate students, six grad students, a postdoctoral researcher and one person not affiliated with the university.

This comes as pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian groups squared off in fights at UCLA overnight Tuesday into Wednesday.

Violent clashes break out at UCLA amid dueling demonstrations

UCLA administrators and campus police delayed intervening and calling for law enforcement backup in the brawl on the Los Angeles campus, prompting widespread condemnation from Muslim students to the city's mayor to California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The counter-protesters, some of whom carried Israeli flags, threw traffic cones and chairs, released pepper spray, and pulled down the barricade surrounding the encampment. University officials said 15 people were injured in the confrontation, including one person who was hospitalized.

Chancellor Gene Block at UCLA said in a statement that "a group of instigators" came on campus Tuesday night to "forcefully attack" the pro-Palestinian encampment.

After a couple of hours of scuffles, police wearing helmets and face shields separated the groups. Later Wednesday, pro-Palestinian protesters rebuilt a barricade around their encampment. There were no counter-protesters in sight, and law enforcement officers were deployed throughout the campus.

Hours earlier, police cleared pro-Palestinian protesters from Columbia University in New York and hauled away dozens in handcuffs.

Columbia University's Hamilton Hall has been cleared of pro-Palestinian protesters who took over the building, police say.

A police tactical team gained access to Hamilton Hall through a second-floor window

They removed chairs to get to protesters who vandalized the hall Tuesday morning before barricading themselves inside.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams ordered the police response, saying the vandalism was the final straw.

Police took 50 protesters into custody in the building without any violence.

They say most of the protesters who were arrested are not Columbia students.

Officers also broke up an encampment on the school's lawn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.