Pennsylvania family whose son fights in Israel react to President Biden's address

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- Action News watched President Joe Biden's address to the nation on Thursday night with the parents of an Israeli soldier who is fighting in the war against Hamas.

Brian and Debbie Lurie still live in Pennsylvania, but their son Avi lives in Israel where he completed his undergraduate studies and was about to enter a master's program.

He attended the Jack Barrack Hebrew Academy in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, before moving overseas.

Avi told his parents when he was just 14 years old that he wanted to fight for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Shortly after Hamas' attacks on Israel on October 7, Avi was called up to fight.

He is now a commander in the paratroopers.

Brian Lurie said following Biden's speech, he was surprised at the level of support the United States is waging.

"What more could one ask for? Funding, public support, U.S. military involvement, I'm blown away," Avi's father said. "He (Biden) reminded us what took place in Israel was not about statehood, it was about evil and those of us who do nothing about it are complicit to it."

"I am feeling positive about the level of support, I don't think we expected so much in the beginning, and to see it now is heartening," added Debbie Lurie.

Biden will ask Congress for an aid package that will also call for more assistance for Ukraine and for humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Debbie Lurie agreed that innocent civilians needed help, and she hoped the aid could go directly to them and wouldn't end up in Hamas' hands.

The Luries also said Avi's two brothers raised $15,000 in supplies for Avi's fellow soldiers and were able to send new equipment over in just a few days.