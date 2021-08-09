Take in the sounds of music, nature with Awbury Arboretum Concert Series

GERMANTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- There's a summer line-up of live outdoor concerts happening at Awbury Arboretum, a historic gem in Germantown, where you can take in music and nature.Karen Rogers has the story in this week's 6abc Loves the Arts.Awbury Arboretum is a 56-acre oasis of green in northwest Philadelphia. The property is free and open to the public daily, with the slogan of nature for all."About two-thirds of that is the English landscape, as well as adventure Woods natural playground," says Branda O'Neil, Awbury Farm Director and Workplace Strategies and Facilities.Branda continues, "A big part of our mission is to be an accessible green space for people to come sit under a tree, go for a walk, be here with their family."The Awbury's historic 1860s Cope House Mansion is now housing an exhibition of 36 local artists titled "Up Against A Wall.""Every two to three months, we have a new show come in," Branda explains.The property also has a farm where Weaves Way grows food for its Co-op."They have a program called Food Moxie and they actually teach young folks how to grow food," Branda says.Weaver's Way also sponsors the Arboretum's Community Concert Series. It's organized by Barry Wahrhaftig, founder of the Hot Club of Philadelphia."We've been together about 20 years," exclaims, Barry, "It's just cool music. It's influenced by ethnic Gypsy music, and also American hot jazz."It was originally called the community concert relief series."Partly to get the musicians back on the stage, and partly to give our community a way to gather safely," illuminates Branda.Bringing live music to the farm at Awbury during the pandemic..."It was really nice to get back to seeing the audience and feeling that energy and vibe from them," elaborates Barry.Awbury also hosts a monthly Blues Concert in partnership with the Philadelphia Blues Society."I think musicians really love playing in the space. It's unique to play a piece and hear the bird song right alongside of you," expresses Branda.1 Awbury Road Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19138