89-year-old dead, 90-year-old injured after murder, attempted suicide inside nursing home: DA

EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a murder and an attempted suicide inside a nursing home in Chester County, according to the district attorney's office.

The shots rang out sometime after 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the Manatawny Manor Nursing Home.

Chester County District Attorney Chris de Barrena-Sarobe said an 89-year-old woman was shot and killed inside her room and a 90-year-old man was hospitalized for a gunshot wound.

Authorities said there was another patient inside the room when the shots rang out but there were no reports of any other physical injuries.

The D.A. said the circumstances of the shooting, including the relationship between those involved, are still under investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Chester County Detectives at 610-344-6866.

