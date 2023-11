Baby Blues Luncheonette is a fresh spin on the classic New York diner.

WILLIAMSBURG, BROOKLYN -- Diners have long been a New York City staple

.

There's something so comforting about grabbing a warm, hearty meal with friends.

In Williamsburg, Brooklyn, we met up with two friends who have channeled their passion for cooking, love of diners, jazz and blues clubs into a cozy haven filled with Mediterranean flavors.

It's called Baby Blues Luncheonette, which offers a fresh spin on the classic New York diner. Take a tour in our video report.