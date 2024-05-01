A Pearland hit-and-run victim finds a new lease on life

Sam Snow lost his leg when a truck crashed into his motorcycle and kept going. Three years later, he's taking new steps in life.

PEARLAND, Texas -- Sam Snow loves his 1978 Chevy Blazer. Popping the hood and working on it is part of Sam's therapy that has his life back on track.

Sam lost his right leg in a hit-and-run accident three years ago in Pearland. Sam says, "learning how to walk and understanding my new situation, working on my truck has been very helpful in my recovery."

Sam was on his motorcycle, headed to meet a friend on March 3, 2021. As he approached an intersection on Manvel road, a white truck collided with him and crushed Sam's right leg. The truck did not stop.

Two off-duty police officers helped save Sam's life but his medical journey would be extensive. "After arriving at the hospital I had a stroke. They told me it would be too dangerous to have the number of surgeries needed, amputation was the best way to go."

The driver that hit Sam has not been found. Sam has no ill will toward whoever hit him and he's not sure what he would say to them if they ever came forward, "it could have been a drunk driver or it could have been someone unaware of what they did."

Sam admits he was skeptical when he arrived at TIRR Memorial Hermann for rehab, but he quickly embraced their knowledge and help.

Sam would learn how to walk on a prosthetic leg - new steps and a new outlook on life for the former fireplace technician, "I'm glad to be here, I feel very lucky. I don't feel like a victim even though I am a victim of a crime. I don't want to live my life regretting or hating what happened."

Sam can no longer climb on roofs but he's keeping busy with his truck and his garden. Both projects are helping Sam find a new purpose, "I'm ready for what's next in my life, I want to move forward and see where this takes me."