recall

Babyganics recalls bubble bath product due to possible bacterial contamination

The company says the bacteria may pose a risk to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin.
By 6abc Digital Staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Baby bubble bath recalled due to possible bacterial contamination

PHILADELPHIA -- Babyganics has recalled some of its bubble bath products due to possible bacterial contamination.

The product to look out for is Babyganics 20 oz. chamomile verbena bubble bath with lot codes Y314 and Y315.

The bubble bath was sold in the United States in the last two months.



The San Francisco-based company says the bacteria, Pluralibacter gergoviae, does not usually cause healthy populations to become sick, but may pose a risk to those who are immunocompromised or have broken or irritated skin (including diaper rash).

No injuries have been reported.

"We take any risk, however small, very seriously, so we are voluntarily recalling these bottles from retailers and asking consumers to determine whether they have the affected product in their home by using this site," the company said.

Babyganics said its testing did not show any other products contained the bacterium.

The company set up a website for consumers to learn how to dispose of the product and request a full refund.

The company says if anyone has had exposure to an affected product and is not feeling well to contact a doctor. They also say consumers can contact the company's safety experts 24/7 at 833-359-6304.

"Your family's health and safety, and your peace of mind, are our top priorities. We know we may have let you down. We're taking all necessary steps to ensure it doesn't happen again," the company said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsbabyrecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RECALL
Dollar Tree recalls more than 1M hot glue guns due to fire risk
Baby formula shortage: Stores ration sales as popular brands sold out
Skippy recalling some peanut butter jars over steel fragments
Judge orders shut down of pet food company in NJ
TOP STORIES
Philly's mask mandate, federal judge's ruling spark confusion
Video released of suspects wanted in murder of Philly officer's son
TikTok trend causing panic across the region; several teens arrested
NJ preparing for bag ban: What you should know before it takes effect
Judge declares mistrial in Kenyatta Johnson bribery case
Middle school custodian accused of sexual abuse of students
Autopsy shows man shot in back of head after police encounter: lawyers
Show More
TikTok video shows woman attacked by goose protecting nest
Cron's 3-run homer in 7th lifts Rockies over Phillies, 6-5
'The Flash' actor Ezra Miller arrested for 2nd time in Hawaii
Police: 3 vehicles stolen from Philadelphia auto storage facility
21-year-old chihuahua is the oldest living dog in the world
More TOP STORIES News