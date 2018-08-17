Babysitter takes kids out of home during Holmesburg murder-suicide

HOLMESBURG (WPVI) --
A babysitter was able to escape a Philadelphia home with two young children after their father shot their mother and then turned the gun on himself, Action News is told.


SWAT units along with a dozen police cruisers were called to the scene along the 4000 block of Meridian Street just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police say a 44-year-old shot his 37-year-old wife once in the head. He then shot himself in the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.



Neighbors tell Action News the couple had 4-year-old twins. Action News is told a babysitter who was in the home at the time was able to safely take them out the back.


Detectives are speaking with the babysitter as the investigation continues.

