Babysitter takes kids out of home during Holmesburg murder-suicide

DEVELOPING: Large police presence along the 4000 block of Meridian. Swat just arrived on scene and members positioning themselves nearby. About a dozen police cruisers also here. @6abc pic.twitter.com/zbsympBFFr — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) August 17, 2018

Armored SWAT truck is positioned just down the street. Shield is up as member points weapon. NO shots fired so far. We just saw officers file down street. @6abc pic.twitter.com/VlcbayOImF — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) August 17, 2018

Neighbors tell us the couple had twins, about 4 years old. They went out the back with the babysitter. They are ok. They’re parents are dead. Police say their father shot their mother before turning the gun on himself. Detectives are speaking with the babysitter. @6abc — Jeannette Reyes (@6abcJeannette) August 17, 2018

A babysitter was able to escape a Philadelphia home with two young children after their father shot their mother and then turned the gun on himself, Action News is told.SWAT units along with a dozen police cruisers were called to the scene along the 4000 block of Meridian Street just before 8:30 a.m. Friday.Police say a 44-year-old shot his 37-year-old wife once in the head. He then shot himself in the head. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.Neighbors tell Action News the couple had 4-year-old twins. Action News is told a babysitter who was in the home at the time was able to safely take them out the back.Detectives are speaking with the babysitter as the investigation continues.------