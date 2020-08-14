Education

Experts have advice for parents entering uncharted back to school territory

By
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- If you are a bundle of nerves over the upcoming school year, you are not alone.

Whether its online learning or in-class instruction, many parents are entering uncharted territory.

The Trent family of Plymouth Meeting "made it through" the sudden shift to online school last year.

Still, it wasn't easy.

"We both spend a lot of time on conference calls during the day, so learning to deal with the interruptions from the kids," Kelci Trent said.

Fourth grader Michael Trent said, "I want to go back to school because I did not like virtual at all."

A lot of families are apprehensive about this year.

"I would actually almost be surprised if a person wasn't anxious in this situation," psychologist Dr. Jason Lewis said.

Because being both "parent and teacher" is a lot of pressure which leads to the first piece of advice.

"Take it one step at a time. This is not something that is easy to master right away," Nicole Manley of Insight PA Cyber Charter School.

Manley should know. She's both a mom and an elementary math interventionist, teaching online for Insight PA. She advises parents to start with a schedule.

"Treat it like a regular school day. Get up, get dressed, brush your teeth. Take your vitamins," Manley said.

Psychologist Dr. Jason Lewis says "mentally prepare" your kids by talking about the upcoming school year now.

"This is not an ideal situation and that there are going to be times when today is just not happening or this day or this hour is not happening and being OK with that," Lewis said.

"There's days when I just had to learn, shut down the computer and just go talk to them," Kelci Trent said.

Experts also suggest having a dedicated learning space.

"Let them be a part of the decision-making process. Because there's a little more buy-in from them," Eileen Cannistraci of Insight PA.

And know that the parents can sometimes need just as much help as the kids.

"They don't really know. Not that they're not smart, they just don't know our kind of math," 8th grader Kaylin Trent said.

"Ask for help from the teachers you're working with, look online for resources," Manley said.

So there you have it, no need to be perfect.

Experts say the best thing we as parents can do in this unusual school year is to realize that we're all still learning.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationpennsylvaniaback to schoolparentingteacherscovid 19 pandemicstudents
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf asks Pa. Supreme Court to extend mail-in voting deadlines
NJ's election will be done mostly by mail, Murphy says
Bars at the Jersey Shore put on notice by Gov. Murphy
Gunman gets 14 years in prison after U.S. Attorney steps in
Part-time Delco officer charged in sexting case
Brake problems push Ford to recall 562,000 vehicles
AccuWeather: Still sticky with a spotty storm
Show More
Delco students rally for return of in-person learning, sports
Man shot on Kensington street
Top 6: Dining spots in West Chester
Pentagon to launch task force to investigate UFO sightings
Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments
More TOP STORIES News