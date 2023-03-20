WATCH LIVE

What Silicon Valley Bank collapse means for everyday consumers; latest in Philly Mayor race

ByNiki Hawkins WPVI logo
Monday, March 20, 2023 2:04PM
Watch March 20 Inside Story | What SVB collapse means for consumers
Bankrate.com Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride shares important tips on how people can safeguard their money.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- To discuss the impact of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse on regular consumers, host Tamala Edwards interviewed Chief Financial Analyst Greg McBride with Bankrate.com.

He shared important tips on how people can safeguard their money.

The Panel discussed Republican Dave McCormick who recently wrote a book and suggests he might run again for Senate in 2024.

How will that shake up the GOP?

There is much news to report on the Philadelphia Mayor's Race, as 6abc recently streamed another forum moderated by Sarah Bloomquist on the topic of Hospitality and Tourism.

RELATED: The Mayoral Candidates Forum on Hospitality & Tourism

Former Mayor Michael Nutter endorses Rebecca Rhynhart, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports there is an ethics investigation into the campaign finance activities of Jeff Brown, and per Philadelphia tradition, candidates packed into City Hall and drew ballot positions for the upcoming primary election on May 16th.

The panel also answers whether a ballot position truly affects who wins.

This week's panel consists of Teresa M. Lundy, George Burrell, Alison Young and Jeff Jubelirer.

