Banshee Wines pairs Sonoma County's finest with popular Halloween candy

These pairings are the perfect way to get the Halloween party started-and will help you make use of leftover candy!

HEALDSBURG, Calif. -- No tricks, just treats--and wine! This Hallo-weekend, unwrap your favorite candy and pour up a glass of Sonoma's finest to get the party started.

Based in the heart of Sonoma County, Banshee Wines produces wine of depth, purity, and balance. Led by winemaker Alicia Sylvester, Banshee came up with three playful wine and Halloween candy pairings for a spook-tacular tasting experience.

Sylvester's combinations aim to break the traditional mold of which foods wine can complement.

"Do whatever you want...wanna try wine with candy? Let's try it!" said Sylvester. "You don't have to be serious all the time. This is wine and it's really fun."

Sip on Cabernet as you snack on Reeses, pair dry sparkling with Nerds Gummy Clusters, or enjoy a glass of Pinot Noir with Rolos. The possibilities are endless.

"That's what's fun about this, you can create your own tasting," described Sylvester. "All wines are different, everybody's palettes are different, everybody's memories associated with their palette are different."

She added, "It brings us together because we're able to share our memories."

For more information visit here, and follow @bansheewines on Instagram.