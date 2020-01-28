Hobbies & Interests

Mattel releasing Barbie dolls with vitiligo, no hair, prostheses and more to reflect customer diversity

Barbie dolls are known for getting makeovers, but this time the toys are evolving to better reflect the children who play with them.

Mattel says the new release of Barbie dolls is the brand's "most diverse doll line yet."

Some of the Barbies have rainbow-colored hair, or no hair at all.

Others have wheelchairs or prosthetic limbs.

The dolls come in 35 varied skin tones, nine different body types - including curvy, petite and tall - and nearly 100 different hairstyles.

One Barbie has vitiligo, a disease in which blotches of skin lack pigment.

Ken is even now available with new body types and features, including long hair, freckles or cornrows.

Barbie says on its website that the dolls are to add "more diversity for endless storytelling possibilities."

Mattel has been criticized in the past for its unrealistic portrayal of beauty.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsmattelskin disorderdiversitytoysbarbie
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ to allow outdoor graduations, pro sports
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Del. lifts ban on short-term rentals; allows for larger outdoor gatherings
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
Show More
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
More TOP STORIES News