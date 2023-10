This hands-on zoological park in Delaware features 35 species of exotic animals

FRANKFORD, Delaware (WPVI) -- This is a great time of year to take a drive, and there's a hands-on zoological park in Delaware that's a great experience for the whole family.

Barn Hill Preserve is home to 35 species of exotic animals, and it's only a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Philadelphia.

It's located in Frankford, Delaware.

