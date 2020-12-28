Pennsylvania bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports

Dave Portnoy, owner of the sports blog, surprised the owners of Chacko's Family Bowling Center on Christmas Eve.
Kara Hodorowski was wrapping presents when she answered a video call on her phone from Portnoy, according to WNEP.
That's when she learned the family-run business in Wilkes-Barre will get $15,000 per month until the pandemic is over.
"Thank you so much for this. This is giant. To be able to say something like this to my dad before Christmas is just really amazing," said Hodorowski.
Who We're Helping With The Barstool Fund - Chacko's Family Bowling Center (Wilkes-Barre, PA) https://t.co/OQwM8r9B7A pic.twitter.com/3IyDvTDWwq— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 24, 2020
Barstool Sports plans to distribute several million dollars to small businesses across the country to help keep employees on the payroll.