Sports

Pennsylvania bowling alley gets holiday surprise from Barstool Sports

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania -- A bowling alley in Northeast Pennsylvania is one of many businesses nationwide receiving much-needed support from Barstool Sports.

Dave Portnoy, owner of the sports blog, surprised the owners of Chacko's Family Bowling Center on Christmas Eve.

Kara Hodorowski was wrapping presents when she answered a video call on her phone from Portnoy, according to WNEP.

That's when she learned the family-run business in Wilkes-Barre will get $15,000 per month until the pandemic is over.

"Thank you so much for this. This is giant. To be able to say something like this to my dad before Christmas is just really amazing," said Hodorowski.



Barstool Sports plans to distribute several million dollars to small businesses across the country to help keep employees on the payroll.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportspennsylvaniachristmasbowlingdonations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump signs measure funding government, COVID relief
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
What investigators know about Nashville bombing suspect
Jaworski: Expect Wentz, Hurts with Eagles in 2021
Jan. COVID projections 'nightmarish' for US: experts
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
Fauci: US taking hard look at variant of coronavirus
Show More
Lori Loughlin released after prison term for college scam
AccuWeather: Clouds, Limited Sun Today
Overnight crash snarls traffic on Route 42 during morning rush
CVS, Walgreens administering vaccines in local nursing homes
Chief calls to terminate cop who shot Black man in Ohio
More TOP STORIES News