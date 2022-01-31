'Be Kind:' Philly mother, 4-year-old daughter surprise frontline workers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In this week's "Be Kind," a mother and her 4-year-old daughter are a dynamic duo bringing about the change they want to see in the world.Shleah Sanders' daughter, Loyal, surprised police, firefighters and store clerks in West Philadelphia with gifts at Christmastime.Sanders said she was inspired by her late grandmother, who never forgot anyone over the holidays.Sanders lost her job in October, but she's doing what she can to make people smile.She wants all of her four children to learn the value of spreading love not hate.Young Loyal is already learning that important lesson, and having fun along the way.Loyal says she feels like an angel while making her surprise visits.The Sanders family also takes care of each other.They held a holiday party with an activity called "message in a bottle."Each guest decorated a container then filled each one with a positive or inspiring note to share with each other.