The program invites boy scouts, girl scouts, camps, schools, and anyone willing to don a bee suit and become a beekeeper while educating about the importance of pollinators.

Beekeeper for a Day program in Gray's Ferry creating quite the buzz

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One man is creating a lot of buzz in Philadelphia's Grays Ferry neighborhood with his unique summer program.

Mark Berman offers kids the chance to become beekeepers for a day, giving them hands-on experience with an aspect of nature they don't normally get to see.

Action News Photojournalist Tom Kretschmer takes us there.

You can watch the video in the player above.