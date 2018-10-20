BEER BARON: Man steals 5 cases of beer from convenience store in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas (WPVI) --
Police are searching for the beer baron caught on camera stealing five cases of beer from a convenience store in Arlington, Texas.

Arlington Police Department tweeted photos of the man stealing cases of Bud Light beer from a gas station in the 5000 block of Little School Road.


Police say he left in a gray Dodge truck.
If you have information about the man's whereabouts, you're asked to call Detective Thompson at 817-459-6054 or email leonor.thompson@arlingtontx.gov.

