Truck accidents cause delays on Ben Franklin Bridge, Pa. Turnpike

An overturned tractor trailer flipped over trying to round the curve off of the WB Ben Franklin Bridge. This seems to happen so often. Expect big delays. @6abc pic.twitter.com/Nv36Gdw1Vn — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) May 27, 2021

Not one, but 2 accidents on the Northeast Extension creates big delays and closures. Stick to Rt. 309 instead. @6abc pic.twitter.com/071Kmee1M9 — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) May 27, 2021

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Multiple traffic issues caused problems for commuters on Thursday morning.A tractor-trailer carrying pretzel dough overturned on the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge around 4:30 a.m.Westbound traffic was jammed going into Old City. Drivers were advised to stick to the Betsy Ross or Walt Whitman bridges.Crews worked to remove the load off the truck before they could right the vehicle.Around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, another tractor-trailer went through the barrier of the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County, shutting down both sides.One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.The crash caused traffic to be detoured between the Leigh Valley and Quakertown interchanges.Crews worked to remove the truck and replace the damaged barriers.A second accident occurred in the northbound lanes within the backlog.Both sides of the turnpike were closed for nearly nine hours. Southbound lanes reopened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, but northbound lanes remained closed.No injuries have been reported in the Turnpike crashes.