Delaware man, whose wife was murdered in 2019, arrested for allegedly assaulting new partner

Ben Ledyard is being held on $77,000 bond.

MINQUADALE, Delaware (WPVI) -- A Delaware man whose wife was murdered in 2019 has been arrested for assaulting his current wife.

New Castle County Police arrived at a home on Camp David Road on New Year's Day to find a 54-year-old woman bleeding from her head.

"She had been assaulted by her husband, Benjamin Ledyard," said Sgt. Tracey Duffy, of the New Castle County Police.

The victim told police she was hit with a small statue and that the abuse has been going on for some time.

"A pool stick or a cue stick was used to threaten her," said Duffy.

Court documents say Ledyard smashed her head into the hardwood floors of their home.

New Castle County Police said in the summer the woman was also seriously injured.

"Benjamin Ledyard bit off the tip of her finger," Duffy said.

Ledyard now faces felony assault charges, making terroristic threats, and menacing charges.

In the fall of 2019, Ledyard was seen making an emotional plea after his wife Susan was found beaten and murdered. Her body was recovered from the Brandywine River in Wilmington, Delaware.

"Our family is so heartbroken about not having closure about how she passed away," said Ledyard in a press conference in 2019.

Susan Morrissey Ledyard, 50, was a language arts teacher at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill.

Her family has been pleading for help in solving this case.

"Someone out there is responsible for her death," said her sister, Meg Morrissey-Heinicke, during a press conference in October 2019.

Delaware State Police are leading the homicide investigation and have not connected the recent domestic violence charge with the open homicide case.

"I think it's important that we allow the Delaware State Police to conduct their investigation, which is still active and we separate the two incidents," said Duffy.

Meg Morrissey-Heinicke said there is a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.