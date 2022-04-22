Bennett Compost helping Philadelphians save the earth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bennett Compost's Founder Tim Bennett is on a mission to make composting more accessible.The company services almost 6,000 homes in Philadelphia. They provide customers with a five-gallon container with a lid to collect the materials, then they pick them up via bicycle on scheduled days.Bennett Compost Bike Collector Matt Huff has anywhere between 150-200 stops in his route. Their bikes are stationed in Fishtown, and once they're done loading their trailer, they bring the payload to the headquarters near Olney.There, the scraps are mixed with woodchips and go through a 4-6-month composting process. Afterwards, if customers want compost back for gardening purposes, they drop off the finished compost to help replenish the soil.You can try a free one-month trial to decide whether the service works for your lifestyle.Tim says most people stick with it because it becomes second-nature, like taking out the garbage and recycling.5650 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19120