FYI Philly

Bennett Compost helping Philadelphians save the earth

By Bethany Owings
EMBED <>More Videos

Bennett Compost helping Philadelphians save the earth

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Bennett Compost's Founder Tim Bennett is on a mission to make composting more accessible.

The company services almost 6,000 homes in Philadelphia. They provide customers with a five-gallon container with a lid to collect the materials, then they pick them up via bicycle on scheduled days.

Bennett Compost Bike Collector Matt Huff has anywhere between 150-200 stops in his route. Their bikes are stationed in Fishtown, and once they're done loading their trailer, they bring the payload to the headquarters near Olney.

There, the scraps are mixed with woodchips and go through a 4-6-month composting process. Afterwards, if customers want compost back for gardening purposes, they drop off the finished compost to help replenish the soil.
You can try a free one-month trial to decide whether the service works for your lifestyle.

Tim says most people stick with it because it becomes second-nature, like taking out the garbage and recycling.

Bennett Compost | Instagram
5650 Rising Sun Avenue, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19120
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsphiladelphiaearth dayfyi philly
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FYI PHILLY
Local PHL Market gives makers a brick and mortar to sell products
SPONSORED: Spring into shape with outdoor workout tips from Main Line Health
Try these vegan eateries for plant-based food any time of day
Libertee Grounds combines mini golf, beer with Pan-Asian bar fare
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia will lift recently reinstated indoor mask mandate
Woman shoots husband twice in possible act of self-defense: Police
Delco declares health emergency in response to Crozer Health closures
Mike Tyson punches man onboard plane at SFO
Del. girl celebrates 5th birthday with her friend the state trooper
Customers wait in long lines as cannabis sales begin in NJ
Possible road rage incident led to closures on I-76
Show More
Martelli, Dunphy reflect on Jay Wright's illustrious career
Roller-skating returns in Philly! Check out more weekend activities
PHL's economy lot reopens, 1,850 parking spots available
Earth Day is all year long at Camden County Sustainability Campus
Van Reimsdyk, Flyers top Canadiens 6-3 to end 6-game slide
More TOP STORIES News