Bensalem student's quick thinking helped save classmate's life

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A young teen was honored in Bensalem Township, Bucks County on Monday night for her quick thinking that saved her classmate's life.

Caitlin Groves, 13, an eighth-grader at Snyder Middle School received a text message from her friend that she was contemplating suicide earlier this month.

After calling 911, Groves worked with police to track down her friend, who had actually taken pills. Her friend was rushed to the hospital and is now doing OK.

"You only hear in this day and age the kids that don't do things, people that don't step up. And here we have a young lady, 13, extremely mature and she did the right thing," said Bensalem's Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

Harran presented Groves with a plaque and a gift from Chick-fil-A for her heroic actions on January 2.

Groves says she's talked to her friend who plans to return to school this week since her release from the hospital.

"It's a lot. I wasn't expecting all of this, but I feel like I did the good thing," said Groves.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, there is help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
