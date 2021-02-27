Bensalem police find 1 dead, 1 critical in vehicle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10375098" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Camden, New Jersey.

Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in identifying three suspects and a vehicle in connection to last week's shooting near SEPTA's Olney Transportation Center.

BENSALEM TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A shooting is under investigation after police discovered one person dead and another critically wounded in a vehicle in Bensalem Township, Bucks County.Bensalem police were called around 1:59 a.m. Saturday to the 4100 block of Old Lincoln Highway in Trevose for the report of a shooting.Arriving officers discovered a man in the driver's seat who had been shot in the head. The victim was identified as 31-year-old Johnnie Clark of Trenton, New Jersey. Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.Police said the lone passenger in the vehicle suffered multiple gunshots to his face. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition. His identity has not been released.Police said there are no suspects at this time.Anyone with information should call the Bensalem Township Police Department Detective Division at 215-633-3719.