Officials: Suspect wanted for intentionally ramming police vehicles in NJ, Philadelphia

Bernard Estrada is accused of intentionally hitting an Oaklyn patrol vehicle in excess of 121 mph.

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 11:28PM
More Videos

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public's help in locating a robbery suspect accused of intentionally hitting several police vehicles in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

On October 16, authorities say 51-year-old Bernard Estrada fled police in Oaklyn, NJ after allegedly stealing gas at a Wawa located on the 1000 block of the White Horse Pike.

While fleeing in a stolen vehicle from Pennsylvania, the Marshals Service said Estrada intentionally struck an Oaklyn patrol vehicle in excess of 121 mph.

On November 2, he was spotted by Marshals on the 100 block of Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia.

Estrada allegedly fled police at a high rate of speed, intentionally striking two of the vehicles.

He is facing charges of robbery in New Jersey and charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement and unauthorized use of a vehicle in Philadelphia.

Authorities tell Action News that Estrada may be in the South Philadelphia area.

Anyone with information is asked to dial 911 or call the U.S. Marshals Service at 1-877-926-8332

