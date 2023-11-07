A new ranking reveals New Jersey's most popular and sought-after communities to live in.

10 best places to live in New Jersey, according to real estate experts

A new ranking of the best places to live in New Jersey seems a bit North Jersey-centric.

Travel and Leisure Magazine compiled the list of the most popular and sought-after communities in the state, with the help of real estate experts.

Jersey City comes in at number one, with Hoboken at number two and Princeton rounding out the top three.

The only South Jersey locales to make the list were Avalon and Stone Harbor, which collectively came in at number eight.

Recreation and economic opportunities played a major role in the rankings.

The experts also said that New Jersey is one of the most business-friendly states in the nation, adding that it offers residents direct and quick access to Philadelphia and New York City. They also said it's one of the happiest U.S. states.

Top 10 best places to live in New Jersey: Travel and Leisure Magazine

10. Fair Haven

9. Middletown

8. Avalon/Stone Harbor

7. Wayne

6.Millburn-Short Hills

5. Ridgewood/ Ho- Ho- Kus

4. Montclair

3. Princeton

2. Hoboken

1. Jersey City