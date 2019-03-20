Crime & Safety

Beverage bandit smashes vehicle through Delaware County beer store, steals 2 beers

EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video: Man smashes beer store with minivan, steals 2 beers in Delaware County, Pa. Video released by police on March 20, 2019.

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the thirsty thief who smashed through the front of a beer distributor in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and then stole two beers.

The damage to Newtown Square Beverage was discovered early Wednesday morning.

Surveillance video from the store shows the driver backing a vehicle into the glass doors of the store, partially smashing through them.

The beverage-pilfering bandit then gets out of his vehicle and reaches for a cooler through the bent and broken doors.

The video shows him taking two Bud Ice tall boys out of the cooler before he walks away.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Det. William Moor or a Newtown Officer at 610-356-0602 or dial 911.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetynewtown township (delaware county)pennsylvania newsburglaryvandalismbeeralcohol
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman killed in Coatesville crash identified; other driver in custody
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
5-year-old who fell 4 stories to her death IDd
Philadelphia firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency
Bride finds surprise message from late mom on wedding shoes
Several injured as school bus briefly goes airborne in collision
'Fantastic Adventures' YouTube star charged with child abuse
Show More
Parents charged in baby's death reveal chilling details
Peloton sued by publishers for using music without permission
Wendy Williams reveals she is living in 'sober house'
Jury finds Roundup caused man's lymphoma
Gritty voted best mascot by NHL players
More TOP STORIES News