Beverage bandit smashes vehicle through Delaware County beer store, steals 2 beers

NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the thirsty thief who smashed through the front of a beer distributor in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and then stole two beers.The damage to Newtown Square Beverage was discovered early Wednesday morning.Surveillance video from the store shows the driver backing a vehicle into the glass doors of the store, partially smashing through them.The beverage-pilfering bandit then gets out of his vehicle and reaches for a cooler through the bent and broken doors.The video shows him taking two Bud Ice tall boys out of the cooler before he walks away.Anyone with information about the man's identity is asked to contact Det. William Moor or a Newtown Officer at 610-356-0602 or dial 911.