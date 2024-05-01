The product was sold at stores in California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington state.

More than 85K lbs. of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto recalled for not being checked properly: USDA

Over 85,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto ham product have been recalled for not being checked properly.

Check your refrigerators! Over 85,000 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced Stockmeyer prosciutto ham is being recalled because it wasn't inspected properly.

So far, there have been no adverse reactions reported but the USDA says you should not eat it.

The RTE sliced prosciutto ham item was produced on various dates from Sept. 25, 2023 through March 6, 2024.

Consumers are advised to either throw it out or return it to the place of purchase.

For a full list of lot codes and best-before dates included in the recall, visit the USDA website for recalls.