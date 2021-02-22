Philadelphia-born Billie Holiday gets her due in new movie, documentary

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- You may not know it but Billie Holiday aka Lady Day was born in West Philadelphia, not Baltimore.And while she is legendary for her singing, she was also a civil rights activist and the victim of a decades-long campaign by the federal government to silence her. Her story is ready to be told in two new features.A new movie by Lee Daniels,premieres on Hulu on Feb. 26.That same day, 6abc is releasing a companion documentary,, on our family of streaming apps.We'll take you to the places she stayed and sang, meet a Philadelphia musician who played with her and show you where she was born, arrested and tried.Philadelphia was the center of it all and so was Billie Holiday's song,, on Hulu starting on Feb. 26., on 6abc streaming apps starting Feb. 26.* Special thanks to The Clef Club, Harriett's Bookshop and the Charles L Blockson Afro American collection at Temple University Libraries.