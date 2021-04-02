Coming this weekend: "Looking for Lady Day," a 6abc special on the life of Billie Holiday

Finally I can share a project done from my heart: Billie Holiday was from Philly, not Baltimore! And her life, legacy, and fight wind back here in ways unknown or forgotten. We tell her legendary true Philadelphia story and bring our city as jazz Mecca back to life. Join us! pic.twitter.com/H0FR0k74Bu — Tamala Edwards (@TamEdwards6abc) April 2, 2021

6abc will be airing a special this weekend about jazz singer Billie Holiday, and her roots here in Philadelphia.Our city was an important part of her life, both positive and negative.Watch the video above for Action News anchor Tamala Edwards' preview of "Looking For Lady Day."You can watch the full special on Sunday, April 4 at 1 p.m. and again at midnight on 6abc.It will also be available to watch anytime on the 6abc streaming TV apps.