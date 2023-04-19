His latest single "Baby Was a Dancer" is one of many songs Billy Porter will perform live at the MET this summer.

Bill Porter to make stop in Philadelphia, says new show is celebration of life, love

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In his fabulous 50s, Billy Porter is at the top of the game.

"I'm 53 years old, I will not be hiding that. I've earned it. I've earned this age," said Billy Porter.

Action News spoke exclusively with the Pennsylvania native as he gets ready to hit the road.

"Baby was a dancer really is focused on overcoming the haters. It's choosing to transcend the haters, and dance your way to heaven anyway," said Porter.

The show is called "The Black Mona Lisa", and Porter says it's a reflection of his life and legacy.

"Mona Lisa, that painting has been around for hundreds of years. It's classic. It's still relevant today. And it will always be relevant in the future. And that's what I aspire to be, that's who I am," he said.

Porter says the show will be a celebration of life, love, joy and peace.

"I'm going out on the road to minister to people because we need a healing. When it comes from the inside out, we, as humanity need a healing," Porter said.

Porter began his own spiritual healing journey in 2021 when he revealed to the world that he was living with HIV.

A decision, he says, helped him live his true, authentic life.

"I feel more empowered because I've revealed that than ever. I feel more grounded, and I'm free," he said.

After decades in show business and countless awards, Porter is just an Oscar away from the coveted EGOT. He is ready to show the world who is the high-kicking hustler on the streets.

"There are no time limits to your dreams. So box me and if you want, but you might get your feelings hurt," Porter said.

You can see Billy Porter live in Philadelphia at the MET on June 1. Tickets are now on sale.