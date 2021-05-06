Black bear falls from tree into tarp at Clarion University

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10508719" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A Pasadena woman's small terriers charged fearlessly after a bear that had invaded her home, scaring the much-bigger intruder off.

CLARION, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Students at Clarion University received quite the surprise during finals week.They spotted a black bear up in a tree on the western Pennsylvania campus.Authorities subdued the bear with two doses of a tranquilizer.Firefighters then used a bucket truck to knock it out of the tree, allowing the bear to fall into a tarp below.Witness David Cyphert recorded a video which captured the moment the bear fell from the tree into the tarp below. Clarion Fire and Hose Company No.1 also posted about the rescue on Facebook.Pennsylvania Game Commission officials said the bear is OK and was relocated to game lands further north in Clarion County.