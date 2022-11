Black Friday 2022: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philadelphia region

Stores like Walmart and Target have rolled out early Black Friday deals through the month of November, but experts say to keep a look out for even deeper discounts later this month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is expected to be the busiest holiday shopping season since the pandemic. Here's a list of mall hours for Black Friday shopping in the Delaware Valley.

PENNSYLVANIA

KING OF PRUSSIA

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

LEHIGH VALLEY MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Sunday: 12pm to 6pm

SEE ALSO: Black Friday 2022: From Target and Walmart to Best Buy and Apple - deals for holiday shopping

NESHAMINY MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 9am - 9pm

Saturday: 11am - 8pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

OXFORD VALLEY MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

PHILADELPHIA MILLS MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 7pm

SEE ALSO: How to avoid scams during Black Friday and the holidays

PLYMOUTH MEETING MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

SPRINGFIELD MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

WILLOW GROVE PARK MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

NEW JERSEY

CHERRY HILL MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 10pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday 11am to 6pm

DEPTFORD MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 8am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

GLOUCESTER PREMIUM OUTLETS

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 10am to 7pm

HAMILTON MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 6am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 9pm

Sunday: 11am to 6pm

VOORHEES TOWN CENTER

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 7am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Sunday: 12pm to 5pm

DELAWARE

CHRISTIANA MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 9am - 9pm

Saturday: 10am - 8pm

Sunday: 11 am to 6 pm

CONCORD MALL

Thanksgiving: Closed

Friday: 5am - 9pm

Saturday: 9am - 9pm

Sunday: 12pm to 5 p.m.