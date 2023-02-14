WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
black history month

Black abolitionist William Still honored by Pennsylvania lawmakers in Center City

William Still was active on the Underground Railroad and one of the most successful Black businessmen in Philadelphia history.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 6:13PM
Black abolitionist William Still honored by Pennsylvania lawmakers
EMBED <>More Videos

As part of Black History Month, several Pennsylvania State Senators announced an effort to recognize the contributions of a Black abolitionist.

CENTER CITY (WPVI) -- As part of Black History Month, several Pennsylvania State Senators announced an effort to recognize the contributions of a Black abolitionist.

Senator Art Haywood, Senator Nikil Saval, State Representative Donna Bullock and State Representative Ben Waxman, along with Morgan Lloyd, Programming Coordinator at the African American Museum, stood outside William Still's last residence on the 200 block of South 12th Street in Center City Tuesday morning.

The lawmakers announced Senate Resolution 31, which will recognize the second week of February as "William Still Week" in Pennsylvania.

William Still was active on the Underground Railroad and one of the most successful Black businessmen in Philadelphia history.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW