Black abolitionist William Still honored by Pennsylvania lawmakers in Center City

William Still was active on the Underground Railroad and one of the most successful Black businessmen in Philadelphia history.

As part of Black History Month, several Pennsylvania State Senators announced an effort to recognize the contributions of a Black abolitionist.

Senator Art Haywood, Senator Nikil Saval, State Representative Donna Bullock and State Representative Ben Waxman, along with Morgan Lloyd, Programming Coordinator at the African American Museum, stood outside William Still's last residence on the 200 block of South 12th Street in Center City Tuesday morning.

The lawmakers announced Senate Resolution 31, which will recognize the second week of February as "William Still Week" in Pennsylvania.

