Colonial Theatre hosts 23rd 'BlobFest' in Phoenixville, Pa.

PHOENIXVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- For the first time since the pandemic, the annual celebration of the 1950s sci-fi classic film "The Blob" took place.The line was down the block Friday night to get into the Colonial Theatre in Phoenixville for the 23rd year of "Blobfest."Many dressed to impress in their 1950s gear to play their part. Some even transformed into the Blob" themselves.Part of "The Blob" was filmed at the Colonial Theatre in 1957, and attendees were excited."This is where the movie took place so we have to celebrate our local events right?" said Jim Ork of Phoenixville."I think the last live one was in 2019 and it was so much fun," said Grace Shinners of Phoenixville of "Blobfest."We even met Marsha Ho who traveled down from New York City all dressed up to take part in what she called a "can't miss event.""I got my whole family and we're all dressed in 50s gear, got out the cat-eye sunglasses for my daughter and I," said Ho.Inside the theatre, there was 1950s live music, which was played by the band the Beach Creepers.There were also entertainment skits hosted by Aurora Gorealis.But of course, the highlight of the night is when everyone inside got to run for their lives out of the theatre -- reenacting the "run out" scene in "The Blob.""It was scary! The Blob was running after us!" said Hailey Willis of Phoenixville."Oh, it was so much fun. A lot of people got dressed up and everything. It was a ball, a blast. I try to do it every year," said Ruth Rusin of Sanatoga.