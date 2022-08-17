Mt. Airy block captain critically injured after confronting armed catalytic converter thieves

Police say the 58-year-old block captain and the owner of the van approached the suspects as they were in action.

Police say one of the suspects shot the victim in the chest. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot after confronting three suspects who were trying to steal a catalytic converter from a van in the Mount Airy section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened shortly after 5 a.m. Wednesday on the 6300 block of Germantown Avenue.

The owner of van was not injured.

Police say the three suspects fled in a gray or silver sedan last seen going southbound on Germantown Avenue.

The theft of catalytic converters has been on the rise as the metals found inside can sell for thousands of dollars per ounce.