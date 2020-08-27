Bloomsburg University going online due to spike in COVID-19 cases

BLOOMSBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bloomsburg University will move to remote learning on Monday, just two weeks after the school welcomed students back to campus.
The central Pennsylvania university made the decision after seeing a concerning upward trend in positive coronavirus cases.
All clubs and organizations must also stop all in-person meetings immediately.
Students who return home will be reimbursed for their remaining room and board.
Bloomsburg says it will make a decision about next semester by September 21.
The university released the following details on its website:
All Courses Remote with Exceptions: All undergraduate and graduate courses in the Zeigler College of Business and the College of Education will switch to remote instruction, as will the majority of courses in the College of Science and Technology and the College of Liberal Arts. Exceptions may be made on a case by case basis for specific courses such as clinicals and labs as we continue to monitor these classes. Students in labs and clinicals whose courses will continue in person will receive further communication from their respective deans no later than 5 p.m. today. Student teachers should continue to follow the expectations of their school district site. Thesis students will be able to continue their research.
On-Campus Living: Students who reside on-campus will not be required to leave their residence halls. Those who do choose to return home will be reimbursed for the unused portions of their room and board fees. Our Residence Life staff members and community assistants will be working with all on-campus students to guide and support them. Further, certain on-campus facilities (including the Rec Center) will be available to on-campus residents only.
Student Fees: All applicable unused fees will be reimbursed as appropriate, and we will share a more detailed communication next week about the reimbursement of these fees. We thank you in advance for your patience as you await that communication.
Student Clubs and Organizations: Effective immediately, all clubs and organizations (including fraternities and sororities) must suspend all in-person activities. They may continue to hold meetings 100% virtually. Any students or groups who do not abide by this emergency policy will be held accountable pursuant to our Student Code of Conduct.
Questions and Concerns: While we make this transition to remote learning, we remain committed to our students, their health and wellness, and their overall success. Students with health concerns should contact the Student Health Center (570-389-4451) or their primary care provider. Please note that the Student Health Center will remain open and all services will be available to students. Students who have questions about their classes should contact their department chair or respective dean. For any questions regarding student clubs and organizations, please contact our Dean of Students Office (570-389-4734).
