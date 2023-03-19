Time's almost up! Boathouse Row lights to shut off Sunday until holiday season

Sunday is last night Boathouse Row lights will shine for next 8 months due to repairs

Once the project is complete, there will be 6,400 individual LED lights, with 16 million color combinations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lights along Philadelphia's iconic Boathouse Row are going dark, for now.

Sunday night is the last chance to see the popular attraction along the Schuylkill River all lit up. For the next eight months, officials say the lights will be out for repairs and renovations.

The lights along the river have supported the spirit of the city through plenty of occasions.

When the Eagles were in the Super Bowl, the lights glowed green. When the Phillies entered the World Series, they shined red.

Now, the lights will be off as the city pays for major repairs. Officials say the cost is expected to be around $2.1 million.

The change comes just as summer is approaching, which is when the lights become a popular tourist attraction.

Despite this, officials say the renovation is overdue and has been in the works for years.

The lighting system is elaborate. The last time a full overhaul was done was back in 2005.

"This new system is a third generation LED. This will be much more weatherproof, the wiring has been improved," noted Paul Horvat, former Commodore of the Schuylkill Navy. "They'll spend at least a month or two taking the lights off the houses, carefully removing them and cataloging them, custom making light strips, all new wiring and controllers. It'll be a fantastic system once it's done."

Boathouse Row saw its first set of lights in 1979. Officials say the lights are expected to be shining again when the holidays roll around.

Lightings will be able to change from one color to another or be programmed in a way that appears to make them "dance" along the boathouses.