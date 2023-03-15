Boathouse Row lights to be shut off for 8 months due to renovation

During the renovation, the existing light system will be replaced and upgraded.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A famous landmark in Philadelphia will be going dark for most of 2023.

The lights on Boathouse Row will be shut down for approximately eight months due to a planned renovation project.

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation along with the Fairmount Park Conservancy released a statement about the plan on Wednesday.

The lights will be temporarily shut off on March 20.

Shutterstock

During the renovation, the existing light system will be replaced and upgraded. The price tag: $2.1 million.

The money is being provided by the Joanna McNeil Trust and the City of Philadelphia.

The current system struggles with "significant connectivity challenges, regular power outages, and mounting issues," the statement said.

The new system will mount lights to 15 historic buildings. Project managers say the system will have "durable boxes" to protect it from weather and wildlife damage.

Many of the boathouses date back to the 19th century, and the lights were introduced in 1979. Boathouse Row was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1987. The houses had LED lights installed in 2006, and were last refurbished in 2016.

For more information, visit MyPhillyPark.org.