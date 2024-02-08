Boathouse Row in Philadelphia will soon be shining bright again

Officials say the new LED light system will have 6,400 lights, which can create 16 million color combinations.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It won't be long before the iconic Boathouse Row is shining bright once again.

The lights will be turned back on in exactly one month on March 7.

The lights were turned off last March so crews could complete a $2 million renovation project to upgrade the existing light system, which was installed in 2005.