celebrity deaths

Comedian Bob Saget, star of 'Full House,' found dead in Orlando hotel room

The famed actor was born in Philadelphia and graduated from Temple University.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Actor Bob Saget found dead in Florida hotel room, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (WPVI) -- Actor and comedian Bob Saget was found dead at a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The famed television personality was born in Philadelphia in 1956 and graduated from Temple University after attending Abington Senior High School.


He was most well known for his role as beloved father Danny Tanner on the ABC sitcom 'Full House' and its Netflix sequel 'Fuller House.'
He also hosted America's Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997.

Deputies arrived at the hotel just after 4 p.m.

"Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room," a tweet from the Orange County Sheriff's Office read. "The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."




Saget, who just began his "I Don't Do Negative Tour," had been traveling across the country. He was scheduled to make a stop at the Keswick Theatre in Glenside, Pennsylvania

On Saturday night, he did a show at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall in Jacksonville, Florida, and early Sunday morning tweeted: "Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."



Saget was a 1978 alumnus of what is now the Lew Klein College of Media and Communication.

The university released this statement on the actor's death:


"Temple University is saddened to learn of the passing of Bob Saget, a deeply loyal alumnus and member of the University community. A legendary comic and star of hit shows such as "Full House" and "America's Funniest Home Videos," Saget will always be remembered as one of Temple's all-time funniest Owls. His work touched the lives of many and brought smiles to families across the globe. While Saget will be deeply missed, his legacy and overall impact on the entertainment industry will continue to be felt for years to come."

Saget is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, and 3 children.
A cause of death has not been announced. He was 65.

-- ABC News contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfloridacelebrity deathsbob sagetu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CELEBRITY DEATHS
Bob Saget found dead at Orlando hotel
Woodstock festival co-creator Michael Lang dies at 77
Sidney Poitier changed movies, and changed lives
Trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier dies at 94
TOP STORIES
More than 80 Philly schools going virtual due to pandemic
Woman dead after fatal home invasion in Camden County
19 dead, including 9 children, in fire at NYC apartment building
Frustration for some as utility work forces 'streeteries' to come down
AccuWeather: Rain Moves Out, Temperature Plunge
Bowling alley manager assaulted; suspects wanted: Police
US hospitals strained with influx of patients amid latest COVID surge
Show More
Alec Baldwin says it's a 'lie' that he's not helping shooting probe
Does having high COVID antibody level mean you don't need a booster?
Pipe bursts under lift, blasting freezing-cold water onto skiers
2 teens dead, 3 others hurt in Saturday night shootings
Vehicle restrictions for NJ, Pa. Sunday due to icy conditions
More TOP STORIES News