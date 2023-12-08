Man found dead at scene of crash in Delaware identified as missing Pennsylvania man

HOCKESSIN, Delaware (WPVI) -- The man found dead after a wrecked vehicle was found in Delaware earlier this week has been identified as a missing man from Chester County, Pennsylvania.

The body of 42-year-old Bobby Pipkins Jr. was discovered after a passing motorist noticed a vehicle off the roadway along Lancaster Pike in Hockessin on Tuesday.

Pictured: The scene of the crash in Hockessin, Delaware on Dec. 6.

Police say the crash happened sometime between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6.

Investigators believe Pipkins was driving his Mitsubishi Outlander westbound on Lancaster Pike near Hercules Road when, for an unknown reason, his vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane and crashed into a guardrail.

The Outlander continued through some vegetation and Pipkins was ejected after the vehicle hit two trees.

The vehicle finally came to rest in a creek.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Delaware State Police at (302) 365-8483.