Bodies of retired couple traveling the country found in Texas beach

The bodies of a New Hampshire couple who disappeared while traveling across the country were found in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Family of Jim and Michelle Butler are still searching for answers into their deaths after their bodies were discovered in a shallow grave along the beach. They say they feel like they're in limbo as they wait to learn more information about their deaths.

"They were the greatest. Michelle was a sweetheart and Jim was a comedian, anything to make you laugh," longtime family friend Danielle Hueber said. "They'll be greatly missed."

A vigil organized by Hueber was held Sunday night in the couple's hometown of Rumney.

Over the weekend in Corpus Christi people gathered and prayed on the beach where the bodies were found. Even though they did not know the Butlers, the RV community considers them family.

Relatives said the pair had been traveling the country in a recreational vehicle since June 2018 and was last heard from on Oct. 16.

The only clue authorities have right now is surveillance video showing someone driving the Butlers' truck and RV into Mexico.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
