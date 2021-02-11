Body found in back of U-Haul truck in Philadelphia's Somerton section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a body was found inside a trash bag in the back of a U-Haul truck Thursday morning in Philadelphia.

Police found the body after they responded to the 1000 block of Sanibel Street in the city's Somerton section at about 9 a.m.

A weapon was also found in the back of the truck, investigators said.

The truck driver and a passenger were taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
