CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a body was found floating in the Delaware River near the Adventure Aquarium in Camden, New Jersey.

The discovery was made directly behind the aquarium around 4 p.m. Tuesday, officials said.

There is no word on the age and sex of the victim.

An autopsy will determine how the person died.

No further information was available Tuesday night.